Pic: Tony Ferguson Posts Gruesome Post-Surgery Photo

UFC interim Lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is on the road from recovery.

If you recall, Ferguson was slated to take on top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event last weekend at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This was when it was revealed that Ferguson suffered an injury and had to pull out of the fight.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway stepped up on six days notice to accept this fight and save this pay-per-view by competing against Nurmagomedov. However, Holloway was pulled, and Al Iquantia stepped in.

The reason that Ferguson was unable to make this fight happen and was forced out of the main event is due to the fact that he tore his LCL.

As a result, he had to undergo the knife to correct the injury. Now, let’s get to the good stuff or the disgusting stuff rather.

Ferguson wanted to show off the scars of the surgery to the world. Thus, he posted a photo of it to his official Twitter account, which you can see here:

#TeamElCucuy I Hate Sitting On The Sidelines, but “belt or no belt I won’t allow that to define me…” This Is #MyRoadToRecoveryXT #TonyFergusonMMA SnapJitsu™️ #SnapDownCity 🙏😌 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 -Champ pic.twitter.com/L7VjrgaF5H — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 12, 2018

Ferguson, in fact, won’t be stripped of the lightweight title after all. Once it was revealed that Ferguson wouldn’t be fighting for the real belt, many believed that he would be stripped of the interim title.

However, that’s not the case according to UFC President Dana White. The UFC boss made it clear that Ferguson is still the #1 contender for the title.

Keep in mind that White also stated that he would not try to attempt to book a fight between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov again as the promotion has tried several times.

So, the UFC is in an interesting position with this fight. One would have to think that eventually this fight gets booked again due to the status of the fighters in this division and the desire from fight fans around the world of wanting to see it.