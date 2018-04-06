Pic: Check Out Conor McGregor’s NYPD Mugshot

The MMA world has been completely overtaken by Conor McGregor’s all-out melee in New York City yesterday.

After the lightweight champion threw a metal dolly and a guardrail at a bus containing Khabib Nurmagomedov, “The Notorious” turned himself into the NYPD last night and is currently facing assault charges. The UFC issued a statement on McGregor’s matter, which can be read right here.

It’s the lead story of an absolute storm of devolving events after it forced three fights off the card before Max Holloway, who was set to replace interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson against Khabib in the UFC 223 main event, was also forced off the card after ‘Blessed’ was deemed medically unfit to compete.

Put it all together, and you may just have the craziest week in UFC history. In fact, you almost certainly do. For now, check out McGregor’s NYPD mugshot as the latest turn in the strange saga: