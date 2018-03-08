Paige VanZant Gives Timeframe For UFC Return

Paige VanZant is recovering from her latest fight and already has her sights set on returning to action.

VanZant showed off her toughness in her fight with Jessica-Rose Clark in the co-main event of UFC St. Louis (Fight Night 124) at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on FOX Sports 1. As seen in the fight, VanZant suffered a unanimous decision loss to Clark.

Following the second round of the flyweight bout, she told her coaches who were in her corner that she broke her arm in the first round.

As soon as the bell sounded in the third round, she quickly reached for her right arm. After the event had concluded, the flyweight prospect was transported to a local hospital after the fight to get treatment.

That is when it was confirmed that she had broken her arm and she has an X-ray to prove it.

As a result of this loss, VanZant has dropped two straight and three of her past four. This fight with Clark marked her flyweight debut.

VanZant recently did an interview TMZ and during it, she noted that she’s three months away from getting back training and six months away from getting back into the octagon.