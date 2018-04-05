Nate Diaz Reacts To Conor McGregor’s New York Chaos

The collective MMA world is still reeling from the all-out chaotic scene caused by UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in New York today, one that left lightweight Michael Chiesa hospitalized and the police issuing an arrest warrant for ‘The Notorious.’

UFC President Dana White called it the ‘most disgusting things that has ever happened in the UFC,’ and much of the fight game weighed in with their reactions to what could only be called a disgusting, unnecessary outburst that resulted in a fighter needlessly injured.

But one man who has experience with these kinds of things offered a different point of view.

That man is Nate Diaz, who chose to take a unique view of the situation by offering the stance that McGregor was somehow justified in his actions after Nurmagomedov laid his hands on an isolated Artem Lobov, McGregor’s longtime friend and training partner, earlier in the week. To Diaz, Nurmagomedov and his team were “punked”:

He shouldn't have been trying to punk his boy when he was alone, like a bully. Then he expects not to get rolled on fukn rookie..

And then stay on the bus

haha u guys got punked …. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 5, 2018

Diaz then offered up his side of the story, adding that he had already “punked” both McGregor, Nurmagomedov, and their respective teams: