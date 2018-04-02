Nate Diaz Mocks Tony Ferguson Pulling Out Of UFC 223

There were a ton of people reacting to the fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov being canceled.

They were supposed to fight for the lightweight title at the upcoming UFC 223 pay-per-view event.

However, it won’t happen as Ferguson had to pull out of the fight with an injury. This marks the fourth time that the promotion made this fight official.

Now, Nurmagomedov is slated to fight UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway for the lightweight title in the main event of this upcoming event.

Once the news was made official, there were some who felt sympathy for Ferguson and Nurmagomedov missing out on the biggest fight of their lives.

There was one person who didn’t feel the same way, and that’s Nate Diaz.

Diaz decided it was a good idea to take to his official Twitter account to comment on the fight being pulled when he mocked the announcement of Ferguson pulling out of the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career.

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

Diaz has been biding his time since a third bout has been off the table with McGregor. There is no love lost between Ferguson and Diaz as they have some history. If you recall, Ferguson claimed just last year that Diaz was refusing to fight him.

The younger Diaz brother fired off these message on the social media platform:

“Lol these guys can’t even make it to war.. They winging this whole shit.”

