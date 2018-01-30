Lightweight Contender Wants Crazy Amount Of Money To Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

One UFC lightweight title contender would need to be paid big bucks to fight the #1 contender in the division.

That fighter is Al Iaquinta, who is currently ranked tenth in the division. It’s been well documented that Khabib Nurmagomedov is fresh off a win over Edson Barboza at UFC 219 and it was a dominant performance, to say the least.

This has put the weight class on notice, which has greatly impressed “Ragin’ Al.”

Iaquinta stated in a recent interview that he is willing to entertain the idea of a potential fight with Nurmagomedov if it came with a hefty price.

“I can guarantee you [Conor McGregor] is not coming back to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov. Guaranteed. And I don’t blame him, I wouldn’t either,” Iaquinta told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour (transcript via MMA Mania). “You’d have to pay me $1 million dollars right now to fight that f—-ng guy. I don’t want to fight that f—-ng guy, did you see what happened to Barboza? Are you f—-ng nuts? You want to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov?” he added. “You have to pay me to fight that guy. Now if you paid me I’d go in there and freaking fight him, but, Barboza got paid 70, whatever he got paid. Get the f–k out of here, that’s silly, you’re nuts. The guy is like, I don’t know.”

UFC 223 is slated to take place on Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.