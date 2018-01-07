Kevin Lee Hints At Huge Changes For 2018

Kevin Lee wants to be a different fighter in 2018 and is making big changes to do so.

After a disappointing loss in an interim lightweight title fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 216, Lee has his sights set on a banner year and already has his next opponent in mind.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM, Lee revealed some big changes he’s making to his fight game:

“I’m taking some time, I’m changing up my whole style. I’m changing up my team around me. You know, there have been a lot of things happening, especially at the end of this last year, unfortunately, that I’ve had to make changes (for). But it’s a new me, it’s a new start, when I come back the folks are going to see a new me.”

Lee then mentioned Gaethje as a possible dance partner, who himself is coming off of a deflating knockout loss to Eddie Alvarez, which happens to be the first loss of Gaethje’s career.

But with both men still hovering around the top five and top ten of the division, a win for either man would certainly put them back into title contention. For Lee, he see’s the matchup as more than favorable:

“I mean, absolutely. I think the best thing about 155 is that there are so many options. The division is right open now. I don’t know, we’ll see. If it’s going to be against Justin, I like easy money. Justin likes to take a lot of damage. I like to give a lot of damage – it seems like a good match to me.”

But overall, Lee isn’t sure Gaethje should get right back in the cage against him due to the damage he’s sustained in his last two UFC bout against Eddie Alvarez and Michael Johnson:

“I’m trying to look out for Justin’s health, too. He needs some time, too. The man has taken a lot of bad beatings over the last couple of months. I don’t think he wants another one right here, right now.“

Would you like to see Lee and Gaethje duke it out? Who would win a battle between them?