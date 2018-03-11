Jose Aldo Addresses His Future With UFC

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has a big decision to make.

And he will have to make it soon as his contract with the UFC will expire in the near future.

He will fight out his deal with the promotion then decided whether he wants to re-sign with the UFC or take action on his dream of pursuing a career as a pro-boxer.

Despite the fact that he lost in a title rematch with champ Max Holloway last December, he wants to win another UFC title again.

“As soon as the contract ends, I’ll decide whether we go to boxing or stay in MMA,” Aldo told Brazil’s “Giro Combate” show (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “But my dream, right now, is to get the title back. That’s what I’m focused on. That’s what I’m talking to (head coach Dede Pederneiras) about. “That’s what I told my coaches that I want. That’s why I’m training again and keeping everyone motivated. I know I have a chance, I have the skill, and I want to win (the title) again.”

Aldo already has an opponent in mind for his next bout inside the Octagon under the UFC banner. He wants UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens at the upcoming UFC 224 pay-per-view event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 12 in Rio de Janeiro.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.