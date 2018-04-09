Jon Jones Rips Former UFC Star Over Sponsorship Comment

Jon Jones wasn’t too pleased with criticism from one former UFC fighter.

Although Jones might not be fighting right now, he is still dealing with some issues. The former UFC light heavyweight champion’s history has been well documented, and it’s lengthy.

He failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event on July 29 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view) to regain the title. Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

As a result of that failed drug test, he has been stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings.

The former champion has been stripped of three different UFC belts (also a record) and failed multiple drug tests by USADA to go along with myriad legal troubles outside of the cage.

Back in February, it was revealed that the CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000 at the hearing that would determine Jones’ fate as a result of this drug test.

The drama all started once Tyson Griffin reacted to Conor McGregor’s rampage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

He then joked about how McGregor would likely lose his new sponsorship deal with fast-food chain Burger King quicker than Jones lost his deal with Nike back in 2014 after an infamous brawl with rival Cormier at a UFC media event. You can see Griffin’s tweet and the fallout from it here:

“Well there goes @TheNotoriousMMA lossing his @BurgerKing deal faster than @JonnyBones lost his @Nike deal!! Or did he?? More💰more problems.”

Well there goes @TheNotoriousMMA lossing his @BurgerKing deal faster than @JonnyBones lost his @Nike deal!! Or did he?? More💰more problems 🧐🤔 — Tyson Griffin (@TysonGriffin) April 5, 2018

@TysonGriffin my dream was to be sponsored by Nike as a high school wrestler, became an adult and made it happen. Even had my own sneaker which sold out within a day. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2018

@TysonGriffin What ever happened with your Nike deal, I don’t remember. I’ll wait… — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2018

@TysonGriffin You can tell by the tone of your tweet that you’re happy Connor may be losing his deal. Disguise yourself as an MMA coach or a MMA personality, I just see a bitter bitch who’s the size of my dick — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2018