Jon Jones Targets Online Haters In Brutal Callout

Jon Jones’ future in the UFC or any kind of MMA may be in significant jeopardy, but the troubled former champion is choosing to put the focus on his online detractors.

And he’s done so in a not-too-subtle fashion.

Earlier today, Jones, who will appear before the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) on February 27 to face potential punishment for his UFC 214 drug test failure for anabolic steroid Turinabol, issued a Tweet saying he was going to ‘talk to his haters’ who ‘blamed his greatness on things they don’t understand’ before an emphatic ending statement.

Check it out:

Let me talk to my haters. Blame my greatness on things you simply will never understand. Hard work. Passion. Suck one — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 16, 2018

Pure class from the troubled former champion, who would almost assuredly be the finest competitor in MMA history were it not for his litany of drug and alcohol-related issues.

But they are there tainting his legacy nonetheless, and even though his manager recently claimed there was a “95 percent chance he fights in 2018” if the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) was a respectable organization.

After Jones was given a one-year suspension for testing positive for clomiphene and Letrozol before 2016’s UFC 200, that could be a difficult proposition to attain, however, considering we’ve never seen a fighter get off completely scot-free in the more stringent USADA testing era.

Jones has shown an almost uncanny ability to avoid major punishment and come back, so it’s anyone’s guess if he’ll somehow return this year. Based on the brash manner in which he’s told his fans to “s**k it,” it would seem he’s betting firmly on himself to indeed make an umpteenth comeback to the Octagon.

Does he deserve it? Or is he simply digging himself a bigger hole by blurting out the callout online?