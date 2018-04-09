Joe Rogan Releases Statement On His UFC 223 Main Event Commentary

With all of the drama leading up to the event, the UFC 223 pay-per-view event delivered with the fights that remained on the card.

The event saw two title fights with the main event finally crowning a new lightweight champion.

As seen in the main event of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (April 8th, 2018) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Nurmagomedov put on a dominant performance against Iaquinta and won the fight by decision to become the new lightweight champion.

Keep in mind that Iaquinta took this fight on just 24 hours notice. In the fight, Nurmagomedov won every round and even picked up two 10-8 rounds on two of the judges’ scorecards. However, for those watching at home, the commentary of this fight made it seem like it wasn’t so one-sided.

In the fight, longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was surprisingly critical of Nurmagomedov’s performance. Specifically in the later rounds which saw Nurmagomedov and Iaquinta engaged almost exclusively on the feet.

This led to Rogan taking to social media to release a statement on his commentary during the main event. He wrote the following: