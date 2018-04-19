Joe Rogan Believes Conor McGregor Getting Special Treatment Is A Problem

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is known to speak his mind and he’s doing just that about Conor McGregor.

It used to be a situation where the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion would make headlines due to a beef with another fighter or speculation as to when he would compete in the Octagon again.

However, that has all changed due to his latest antics that got him placed behind bars and the subject of controversy for his actions.

It’s been well established that McGregor and several members of his entourage decided to fly from Ireland to Brooklyn, New York earlier this month to get revenge on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This led to him attacking the fighter bus that had Khabib on and he was arrested as a result.

He was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. McGregor still has a court date set for June 14th to face his charges.

During a recent MMA edition of his podcast, Rogan spoke with former title contender Alexander Gustafsson about various topics including McGregor’s antics.