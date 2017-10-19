Ovince Saint Preux Replaces Patrick Cummins At UFC 217

Light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson was scheduled to take on Patrick Cummins in just a few weeks at UFC 217, but Cummins was recently forced to withdraw from the bout after suffering a staph infection.

Anderson, however, will remain on the card, as former interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux has signed on to replace Cummins according to a report from Newsday.

Saint Preux took to Twitter earlier today (Oct. 19, 2017) to express his interest in fighting Anderson, and he’s apparently gotten what he’s asked for.

“Hey Corey, looks like you lost your partner & I’m sitting here without a fight, Nov. 4 I’m your guy,” he tweeted.

After losing three consecutive bouts to the likes of Jon Jones, Jimi Manuwa and Volkan Oezdemir, Saint Preux has recently bounced back, picking up back-to-back victories over Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Yushin Okami.

Anderson, on the other hand, has won four of his last six fights, but he most recently suffered a knockout loss to Manuwa last March.

UFC 217, which is set to take place on Nov. 4, 2017 at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, will play host to three title fights.

In the main event, middleweight champion Michael Bisping will take on Georges St. Pierre. Cody Garbrandt will put his bantamweight title on the line against TJ Dillashaw in the main event, and strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk will take on Rose Namajunas on the main card as well.