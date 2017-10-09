Georges St-Pierre Opens Up On Possible Fight With Conor McGregor

The latest UFC PPV (pay-per-view) event is in the books and the next time that the promotion is on PPV is next month for UFC 217.

This now allows the MMA community to shift their focus on the biggest fight of the year, which will see former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre challenging Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 217 in the main event.

“GSP” has been out of the fight game for almost four years. He is attempting to become only the fourth man to win titles in two weight divisions in the UFC. Many people have speculated that if GSP can win this fight, then he could fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor down the road.

Despite the rumors of the possible fight, GSP claims the rumors aren’t true and made that clear during a recent interview with ESPN over the weekend. St-Pierre denied the stories of him trying to angle for a fight with the lightweight champion following McGregor’s fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

“I showed up at the fight because Lorenzo Fertitta asked me to come and show up because my agent was in negotiations with the UFC,” said St-Pierre. “He wanted me to be there. I don’t know if he had something else behind his head, I was just there because of the meeting. I didn’t have any plan of doing anything towards Conor McGregor. We don’t compete in the same weight class.”

St-Pierre went on record by saying that the reason he is returning to MMA (mixed-martial-arts) is due to the fact that he wants to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats in the sport.

Obviously, it’s pretty easy to think that a fight with McGregor would not only bring in a ton of money, but it could get GSP back into the limelight in a major way. However, St-Pierre stated that the money is not enough.

“Everything is possible, but everybody is targeting Conor McGregor because the money. He’s the money fight. But I don’t challenge guys that compete in lower weight class divisions. For me, I don’t do that. I’m going up to fight Michael Bisping now. I’m looking up.”

Obviously, St-Pierre and McGregor do not compete in the same division right now, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t change. If you recall, St-Pierre spent the entirety of his career as a welterweight and McGregor currently has a pair of fights at the 170-pound weight limit.

GSP admitted that the moneyweight division knows no bounds and that. With all of that said, GSP is focused on his upcoming title fight with Bisping but believes that a fight with McGregor could materialize down the line if the people want it.