Coach: Conor Is Ready To Go For Mayweather Right Now

Many in the combat sports community have given UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor little to no chance in a potential boxing match with the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. Many have also refused to believe that the fight would ever actually take place, but the tides have seemed to pick up in recent weeks.

McGregor recently revealed that he signed a contract with the UFC in order to make the fight a reality and UFC President Dana White announced that he hoped to begin negotiations with Team Mayweather this upcoming week.

As far as his chances against “Money” go, the “Notorious” one is obviously confident, as is his striking coach Owen Roddy. Roddy, although admitting the more time to train the better, actually said that McGregor was ‘ready to go now’:

“We’re training now. The longer it takes Mayweather to sign, the better it is for us,” said Roddy during a recent interview with Newstalk.com. “We get more time to study him the longer he drags it out. We can get people in to help us if needs be. I see the negotiation period as just more time for Conor to immerse himself in boxing. “The longer he takes to sign, the better it is for us. To be honest, we’re ready to go now.”

McGregor has been out of action since last November, when he brutally stopped Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in New York City to become the promotion’s first simultaneous two-weight world champion. Roddy admits that the Irishman has been preparing for Mayweather ever since he stopped Alvarez last fall:

“We’ve almost been preparing since Conor’s last UFC fight,” said Roddy. “As soon as the talk picked up we started getting ready for it. We all realized that there was too much money to be made on both sides for it not to happen. “Both Conor and Mayweather made it clear that they wanted the fight, so it was bound to happen.”

While McGregor signing a deal with the UFC is certainly a positive step in making the fight, agreeing to a deal with Mayweather is where things become far more difficult. If the fight does indeed come to fruition, however, it will undoubtedly be amongst the most lucrative in the history of combat sports and Roddy claims that McGregor is ‘happy’ with what he’ll make from the fight:

“Conor is happy with what he’s getting,” said Roddy. “If Conor is happy with what he’s getting, I don’t think he cares what Mayweather is getting. It makes no difference. “Conor would not have signed if he wasn’t happy with his deal. I doubt he will be affected in any way by what Mayweather is getting for it.”

The undefeated 41-year-old Mayweather hasn’t competed since Sept. 2015 when he scored a one-sided decision victory over Andre Berto. After the bout, he announced his retirement, but revealed earlier this year that he was ready to make a return to the squared circle for a bout with the outspoken McGregor.

