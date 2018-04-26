Holly Holm Reveals Significance Of Megan Anderson Bout

Since winning the UFC women’s bantamweight title with a stunning second-round head kick knockout victory over Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015, Holly Holm’s career has been up-and-down to say the least. She’s gone just 1-4 following that victory and is coming off of a hard fought decision loss to 145-pound titleholder Cris Cyborg at UFC 219 last December.

Looking to rebound, the 36-year-old former boxing champion will next take on ex-Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson in a featherweight clash at UFC 225, which is set to take place on June 9 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Given her recent string of setbacks, the upcoming fight against Anderson will be crucial to Holm’s career – and she’s well aware of that:

“I know I got four losses out of the last five fights,” Holm told KRQE. “I like to always be honest with myself so that I don’t make excuses. A lot of those fights I could have done more to make them victories so that’s what I want to do. I pretty much do feel make or break. I feel like that with every fight in a way because I want that for myself.”

Regardless, “The Preacher’s Daughter” is confident in the way she matches up with fighters not only at 145 pounds, but back down at 135 pounds as well:

“I do feel like I can compete with anybody in bantamweight or featherweight,” Holm said. “I want to take any opportunity that feels right at the time and just go for it.”

As far as Anderson goes, the 28-year-old is riding a four-fight winning streak that includes victories over Amber Leibrock, Amanda Bell, Peggy Morgan and Charmaine Tweet.

Could another loss potentially mark the end of Holm’s run in the UFC?