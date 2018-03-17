Highlights: Fighter Snatches Twisting Guillotine In Sub-Minute Win

Following Paul Craig’s insane last-second submission win over Magomed Ankalaev on today’s (March 17, 2018) UFC Fight Night 127 preliminary card, featherweights Danny Henry and Hakeem Dawodu had some big shoes to fill from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Henry was able to fill them, however, and he did it the exact opposite fashion of Craig’s nail-biting comeback win. Clocking Dawodu with a huge right seconds into the fight, Henry transitioned into a twisting guillotine attempt where he had his opponent mounted twice and ultimately scored the win via standing high-elbow guillotine when the ref stepped in to call it less than a minute into the fight.

Watch Henry’s impressive stoppage victory right here: