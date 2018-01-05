Francis Ngannou Responds To Stipe Miocic’s UFC 220 Declaration

One of the biggest heavyweight title fights in the history of the UFC is slated to go down later this month. Rising title contender Francis Ngannou is set to challenge UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 in the main event.

Ngnannou has a way of coming off as a monster when he competes in the Octagon, but outside of the cage, he comes off completely different as he is quiet, soft-spoken, humble man.

That is the past, and as seen at last week’s UFC 220 press conference in Las Vegas, he wasn’t the gentle giant.

Miocic took the first couple questions from the media with one asking if the UFC heavyweight champion felt a hint of intimidation after seeing Ngannou’s sick knock out Alistair Overeem. When Miocic began answering that he felt none, Ngannou interrupted.

“Don’t lie, Stipe. Don’t lie,” Ngannou said.

Despite it being a short exchange, it was a combination of more bold claims that apparently indicated that the rising title contender was changing his ways when he handles himself in front of the media.

More of Ngannou’s new personality was on display on Twitter in response to a tweet by Miocic:

Andrei Arlovski — RD1 0:54 ✅

Fabricio Werdum — RD1 2:47 ✅

Alistair Overeem — RD1 4:27 ✅

Junior dos Santos — RD1 2:22 ✅

Francis Ngannou — 1/20 #AndStill pic.twitter.com/QPApohmtey — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) January 3, 2018

UFC 220 is set to take place on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.