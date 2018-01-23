Fabricio Werdum Thinks He’s Next For Stipe Miocic

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum believes he should be next in line for a heavyweight title shot against current titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Since losing his title via brutal first round knockout to Miocic back at UFC 198 in May 2016, the Brazilian has won three of his previous four fights. He dropped a disappointing loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 213 this past July, but has rebounded with back-to-back victories over the likes of Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura.

Miocic, on the other hand, recently defeated Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 220 this past weekend, setting the record for most title defenses made by a UFC heavyweight champion in the process.

After that event, Werdum spoke to the media and said that he thinks he’s the next contender to face Miocic:

“The UFC said nothing yet, but I think I’m the next one,” Werdum told reporters at UFC 220 (via MMA Junkie). “I deserve this. 100 percent, I will be a champion this year again. I know Stipe Miocic. I respect him. I like him. He doesn’t say nothing like bad things. He’s a nice guy, for sure. But, 100 percent: When I fought him before, I lost (to) myself. I lost (to) me.”

“Vai Cavalo” may have a point, as he surprisingly charged after Miocic when they fought, which gave Miocic openings and allowed him to land big shots.

Also, moving forward, a clear cut No. 1 contender in the heavyweight division isn’t present. UFC President Dana White discussed a possible super fight between Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, although ex-heavyweight titleholder and Cormier teammate Cain Velasquez may be gearing up to make his highly anticipated return to action.

Who would you like to see Miocic face next?