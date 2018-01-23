Fabricio Werdum Thinks He’s Next For Stipe Miocic

By
Michael Henken
-
4
Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum believes he should be next in line for a heavyweight title shot against current titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Since losing his title via brutal first round knockout to Miocic back at UFC 198 in May 2016, the Brazilian has won three of his previous four fights. He dropped a disappointing loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 213 this past July, but has rebounded with back-to-back victories over the likes of Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura.

Miocic, on the other hand, recently defeated Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 220 this past weekend, setting the record for most title defenses made by a UFC heavyweight champion in the process.

After that event, Werdum spoke to the media and said that he thinks he’s the next contender to face Miocic:

“The UFC said nothing yet, but I think I’m the next one,” Werdum told reporters at UFC 220 (via MMA Junkie). “I deserve this. 100 percent, I will be a champion this year again. I know Stipe Miocic. I respect him. I like him. He doesn’t say nothing like bad things. He’s a nice guy, for sure. But, 100 percent: When I fought him before, I lost (to) myself. I lost (to) me.”

“Vai Cavalo” may have a point, as he surprisingly charged after Miocic when they fought, which gave Miocic openings and allowed him to land big shots.

Also, moving forward, a clear cut No. 1 contender in the heavyweight division isn’t present. UFC President Dana White discussed a possible super fight between Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, although ex-heavyweight titleholder and Cormier teammate Cain Velasquez may be gearing up to make his highly anticipated return to action.

Who would you like to see Miocic face next?

  • JamesC

    Fabricio, You need to contact a bunch of websites to correct the info. I checked Sherdog, I checked Wikipedia. They all say 1st Rd KO to Stipe Miocic. I dont see anywhere where it says KO loss to Werdum.

    Since losing a title eliminator he has beaten two unranked fighters with a collective losing record. I think Werdum vs Cain II is the fight to make. Then the winner gets Stipe. Or Stipe vs Cain and Werdum vs JDS II would be a fun fight. Lewis vs Nganno. Winner of Werdum vs JDS faces winner of Lewis vs Ngannou for title eliminator.

    Problem at HW is that everyone has fought each other and they all have KO’d each other.

    • Draven

      Werdum wants nothing to do with JDS, he had a chance to rematch him after Cain pulled out of their original rematch but Werdum ducked dos Santos.

      As for the Tybura and Harris wins, he stepped in on short notice for both fights. He’s fought more recently than Cain, who by the time returns will have been out for two years, who’s last win was over a deflated Travis Browne and yet you’d rather see Stipe vs. Cain?!?

      Cain needs to take a fight to show if he’s still got it, whether it’s a rematch with Werdum or a title eliminator.

  • ogobsko

    Lol

  • Shock Wave

    Crushing cans makes you a contender?
    What a dork!