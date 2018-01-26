Eddie Alvarez Blasts ‘F*cking Dork’ Nate Diaz On Social Media

Earlier this week, Nate Diaz lit up the MMA world when he took to his official Instagram account to imply that he’d be making his long awaited return to the Octagon in the coming months.

Upon the announcement, multiple lightweight contenders began to call out Stockton’s finest, with the most notable being former Bellator and UFC champion Eddie Alvarez.

The two have a bit of history and it’d certainly be an intriguing fight, but Alvarez took to his Twitter account today to reveal that Diaz isn’t interested in fighting him. “The Underground King” then proceeded to blast Diaz, labeling him as ‘fake’ and calling him a ‘f*cking dork’:

FYI @NateDiaz209 had a common friend text me a message he sent Saying He ain’t trynna fight me because I Lost’s to Connor and he beat Connor on some mma Math shit . I was as shocked as You are right now …. You forget RDA ragdolled You . #Natesfakenews — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) January 26, 2018

If You only want Connor there’s nuttin wrong wit that but Keep it 💯 wit everyone @NateDiaz209 , don’t call out the entire division when You don’t want No work from anyone of Us . It’s as phony as your whole character You fucking Dork . You changed man #Fakenews — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) January 26, 2018

Diaz hasn’t competed since August 2016 when he dropped a majority decision to current 155-pound champion Conor McGregor at UFC 202. Prior to that, he had scored a shocking submission win over the Irishman in their first bout at UFC 196.

Alvarez, on the other hand, is coming off of a thrilling third-round knockout victory over former World Series of Fighting lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje at UFC 218 last month.