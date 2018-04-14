Dustin Poirier Eyes Fights With Two Former UFC Champions

Dustin Poirier has his next fight lined up, but that hasn’t stopped him from looking into the future.

Justin Gaethje vs. Poirier in a lightweight bout is slated to headline this Saturday’s (April 13, 2018) UFC on FOX 29 event from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on big FOX.

Poirier is riding high coming into his next fight under the UFC banner. If you recall, before this fight was officially announced by the UFC, Poirier initially wanted a rematch with former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez

Keep in mind that Alvarez happens to be the first man to beat Gaethje at UFC 218. However, that bout wasn’t made.

By watching the product and looking at his record, Poirier has been on a roll since making a weight class change.

He most recently finished former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis to put him back into title contention after a knockout loss to Michael Johnson and a controversial no contest against Alvarez at last May’s UFC 211.

While doing an interview to promote this fight, the top lightweight revealed that he has two fights in mind with two former champions and that is with Alvarez and Conor McGregor.