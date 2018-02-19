Donald Cerrone Sets Sight On Weight Class Change Following UFC Austin Win

Donald Cerrone got his career back on track over the weekend.

As seen in the main event of Sunday’s UFC Austin event that took place at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, the former lightweight title contender scored a first round TKO victory over up and coming contender Yancy Medeiros.

As a result of this win, Cerrone snapped a three fight losing streak. Even though he has been fighting as a welterweight over his past few fights, he is eyeing a change.

Whether that be going back to lightweight or jumping head first into a weight class if the MMA promotion decides to create a new one.

Over the past few years, weight cutting has been brought to light by fighters, commissions and media reporters.

As time rolls on, more and more people are talking about how there needs to be more weight classes in MMA just like boxing has.

UFC President Dana White has given in a bit on this discussion by adding new divisions over the past several years.

This leads us to Cerrone who wants to fight at a 165-pound weight division as he believes that would be perfect for him as the last five pounds to lose in order to make lightweight can be challenging for him.

However, he does have a name in mind that he would make him go down to lightweight once again.