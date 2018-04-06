Details Emerge About Conor McGregor’s First NY Court Appearance

As the UFC attempts to collect itself following the two most chaotic days in their nearly 25-year existence, some details about Conor McGregor’s first court appearance in New York have arrived.

After McGregor turned himself in last night and was arrested on assault charges (check out the mugshot here) for his chaotic bus attack that ultimately forced three fights off of tomorrow’s UFC 223 at the Barclays Center in New York yesterday, the superstar was set to appear before a judge for his first court date this afternoon.

And he’s not making any enemies in police custody, as Ariel Helwani tweeted that McGregor had been cooperative with the police, many of whom are fans, and was eyed shadowboxing while waiting for his arraignment:

An NYPD source said that McGregor has been cooperative. He has a lot of fans on the force. One told me McGregor was seen shadowboxing as he was awaiting his arraignment. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

As for that arraignment, Helwani revealed that bail and a future court date would most likely be set for McGregor, yet it was unclear if he’d be able to fly back to Ireland:

It’s expected that they will set bail and a future court date and McGregor will be able to leave on his own. Whole process will not take very long. Unclear at this time what bail will be. Also unclear when/if he’ll be able to fly back home. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

So McGregor’s fate is now in the New York legal system, although it appears he’ll be released after paying bail and will have to wait some time to find out his final punishment.

What do you think should be handed to the controversial star for his dangerous actions in New York City this week?

We’ll keep you updated as any new developments arise.