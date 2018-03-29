Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson To Headline UFC Liverpool

The UFC has officially announced Darren Till’s opponent at the upcoming UFC Liverpool event.

Till will take on former title contender Stephen Thompson. The promotion also confirmed that this bout will serve as the headliner.

Although the co-main event has yet to be officially announced, it will likely be Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout.

As of late, Till has been vocal about his intentions about his opponents. In previous interviews, he has talked about how he wants to knockout one welterweight fighter in particular.

Thompson was last seen in the Octagon at the UFC 217 pay-per-view event in New York City last November where he won via unanimous decision against Jorge Masvidal.



On the flip side, Till is coming off the biggest win of his pro-MMA career thus far by beating former title contender Donald Cerrone.



UFC Liverpool is set to take place on May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.



The UFC will be announcing more bouts in the weeks to come. Here is the updated card:

Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson

Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson

Tom Breese vs. Daniel Kelly

Trevor Smith vs. Elias Theodorou

Brad Scott vs. Salim Touahri

Eric Spicely vs. Darren Stewart

Lina Lansberg vs. Gina Mazany

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jason Knight