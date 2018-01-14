Darren Elkins Shocks Michael Johnson In St. Louis

Darren Elkins managed to survive an early storm to take out Michael Johnson in the opening main card bout of tonight’s (Sun. January 14, 2017) UFC Fight Night 124 from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The story of round one was Johnson’s stand-up. He lit up Elkins with combinations. “The Menace” connected with a hard left hand and an uppercut. Johnson avoided takedowns and had a distinct advantage on the feet. Round one easily went to “The Menace.”

Early in round two, Elkins managed to take his opponent down. He eventually moved to side control. He went for the crucifix position, but Johnson moved out. Elkins managed to take the back. He got under the chin and forced the submission via rear-naked choke.

Final Result: Darren Elkins def. Michael Johnson via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 2:22