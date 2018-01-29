Daniel Cormier Says Win Over Stipe Miocic Would Make Him GOAT

Daniel Cormier’s mixed martial arts career has been nothing short of incredible.

The former Olympian and reigning UFC light heavyweight champion possesses a near perfect 20-1-1 professional record. That lone loss came against bitter rival Jon Jones, and the draw was also originally a stoppage loss against Jones, although it was overturned when “Bones” failed another drug test.

Those losses to Jones, in addition to his issues outside of the cage, have had a bit of a negative impact on Cormier’s career, but the current 205-pound king currently has a huge challenge in front of him and one that doesn’t involve Jones.

Late last week, it was announced that Cormier would be moving up in weight to challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 226 on July 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If he comes out of UFC 226 with another title wrapped around his shoulder, Cormier feels as if he would be the ‘greatest fighter of all time’:

“I win this fight July 7, I’m the greatest fighter of all time,” Cormier told Ariel Helwani on today’s edition of The MMA Hour. “I’ve done something that was unheard of and that’s what I’ve always chased. I’ve always chased that. I chased it in the fights with (Jon) Jones because even regardless of the belts, I would always say, ‘Once I beat Jones, I will be the greatest fighter of all time.’ So I believe that once I do this, something that was so crazy that no one even has attempted it, I feel like I’m in the conversation for the best fighter of all time.”

Although he’s well aware of how largely this fight could impact his legacy, Cormier also admits that Miocic represents a ‘very tough’ opponent:

“When I think of a fight against Stipe, it’s a very tough fight and it’s a very difficult mountain for me to climb,” Cormier said. “But the reality was I’ve always talked about competition and legacy and when you think about legacy, if I’m able to pull this off, there’s no denying what I have meant to this sport and what I will leave behind whenever I’m done.”

Heading into the super fight, Miocic will look to make the fourth defense of his title, while “DC” will look to become only the second fighter in promotional history to simultaneously win two titles in two different weight classes.