Daniel Cormier Reveals Reason He Could Move Up In Weight

One UFC champion could be making a move to a different weight class and that is UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Cormier, who is set to turn 39 in March, is willing to at least entertain the idea of moving back up to heavyweight to win another UFC title.

However, if he does end up making this change then it needs to happen soon as age is not on his side.

“DC” needs to first focus on his next challenger and it’s not going to be an easy fight as he is set to put his light heavyweight title on the line when he steps inside the Octagon against hard-hitting prospect Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event of UFC 220.

In the main event, the heavyweight title will be on the line when Stipe Miocic attempts to retain his title against Francis Ngannou.

Cormier went on record in a recent interview that if he were to make a weight class change then he would need him and his team to come up with a solid plan in order to compete with the world-class athletes who are in the heavyweight division.

“I’m not going in there to lose and say I gave it my best shot,” Cormier told MMA Junkie. “If I go in there with Miocic or Ngannou, I’m going to win. That’s just who I am. So that would just be me and my team really coming up with a solid plan on how I’m going to get up to a healthy, strong, 235, 240 pounds to go and fight those dudes.”

UFC 220 is set to take place on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

  • Draven

    Cain Velasquez is no longer the champion so he’d be a good addition to the heavyweight division. It’s also a good reason to watch him get his butt kicked by the big boys!

    • OneFootFriendly

      I think it would be a chance for a mighty fine feather in his cap.
      If he could get the HW belt too he could call it a career like that and retire healthy as an all time great.

      He already is but even greater.

      Jon never did that.

      • Ehsan T

        Agreed!

        • buddy

          the account above Ehsan is a white nationalist troll account

      • Draven

        DC never defeated the champ for either of his belts. There’s nothing great about his career.

        • michaelchimique

          there was no champion you dumbsh!t. Jones got stripped for being a complete screw up. the ufc put the belt on the line between Rumble and DC and DC came out on top. get over it. oh, and Jones didn’t beat DC for the belt. he got caught cheating which erases the victory because you can’t cheat your way to a win. get out of your delusional world.

          • Draven

            yeah eight title defences and there was no champion? delusional idiot you are. and he KOed DC for the belt nimrod. We both saw it and so did the rest of the world but that didn’t stop dc from crying like a little school girl and still admitting he lost the fight to this day.

            even gustafsson recently admitted that jones is the champion and not crybaby cormier.

    • buddy

      Hey newb did you not see cormier ragdoll josh barnett and knock bigfoot the fuck out? oh no you didnt bc you just started to watch mma in 2012, lol learn before you speak next time thanks