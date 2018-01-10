Dana White Has High Expectations For Francis Ngannou If He Wins At UFC 220

UFC President Dana White is one of title contender Francis Ngannou’s supporters. However, to get to the next level, Ngannou will have to get past his toughest challenge to date as he is slated to challenge Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title.

Miocic is no stepping stone as he has knocked out some of the top contenders in the division. With the promotion giving Ngannou a serious push as the ‘baddest man on the planet’ as of late, Miocic will no doubt bring his best come fight night at UFC 220.

The champion is coming into this bout having won five consecutive fights by knocking his opponents out. However, his opponent is no stranger to doing the same.

Ngannou officially earned the title shot after his latest bout when he picked up a first-round knockout of Alistair Overeem that left the veteran unconscious on the canvas for several minutes at UFC 218.

Miocic also defeated Overeem when he scored a first-round knockout over the longtime MMA star last year at UFC 203.

Although the UFC has created built megastars such as Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, the promotion struggled to create new stars last year.

White believes Ngannou could be next in line as the UFC’s new flagship star. The only catch is that he will need to beat Miocic and win the heavyweight title at UFC 220.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White hinted that Ngannou could be “the next big thing”, but insisted that fighters have to “f—ing win.”