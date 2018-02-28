Dana White Continues To Tease Brock Lesnar’s Potential UFC Return

UFC President Dana White continues to pouring gas on the fire of rumors that Brock Lesnar could be making a comeback to the UFC.

Lesnar has competed just once inside of the cage since 2011. The former UFC champion holds notable wins over fighters such as Shane Carwin Randy Couture and Frank Mir.

Hard-hitting heavyweight star Mark Hunt is the last man to have fought Lesnar in the Octagon at UFC 200 in 2016. This marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement.

As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA issued drug tests before the bout.

This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances.

White got people talking this past weekend when he tweeted out a photo with Lesnar. Whether this was a new or old photo, remains to be seen, but it’s been rumored that Lesnar was in Las Vegas on Sunday night, which is where the UFC headquarters are located.

It should be noted that the WWE was also in the city on that night for their Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on the WWE Network, but Lesnar didn’t appear on the show.

Once, this photo was sent out on the social media platform, there were many fight fans that believed this might be a tease for Lesnar to return to the promotion and fight once again in the Octagon.

White first teased Lesnar’s potential return during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. Here is what he had to say:

“I think Brock’s under contract though right now, you know, but uh…I’d love to see him. Yeah, I’d like to see him come back. Brock’s been fun. When Brock Lesnar won the championship, it was fun. Yeah, he was fun.”

The current WWE Universal Champion’s contract is up with the WWE in April after WrestleMania 34. However, it has been reported that the sports entertainment company could keep him around through August.

Moving along, White gave his thoughts on the chances of Lesnar returning to the MMA game in 2018 during a recent appearance on the Happy Hours radio show on SiriusXM Nascar that is hosted by NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick.