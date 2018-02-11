Curtis Blaydes vs. Mark Hunt Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sat. February 10, 2018) UFC 221 pay-per-view (PPV) card heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Mark Hunt went to war inside of the Octagon.

Hunt came into the fight off a big win over Derrick Lewis who he finished in the fourth round of their June meeting last year. He previously suffered a vicious knockout loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 in March of last year in the third round.

Blaydes had been on a three-fight winning streak since suffering the first and only loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career to Francis Ngannou in April of 2016. A win over Hunt would be a massive win for the young American’s career.

“Razor” really utilized his reach right out the gate but got caught ate in the first round by Hunt who nearly had the fight finished. Blaydes was able to rally and take Hunt down until the end of the round. From then on out in the rest of the fight Blaydes continuously took Hunt down and was able to grind out a unanimous decision win over “The Super Samoan.”

You can check out the fight video highlights below: