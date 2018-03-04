Cris Cyborg Finishes Yana Kunitskaya In First Round

Cris Cyborg made short work of an aggressive Yana Kunitskaya.

Featherweight bruisers took the stage in the main event of UFC 222. Cyborg put her women’s featherweight title on the line against Kunitskaya. The championship tilt served as UFC 222’s main event.

Cyborg immediately moved forward and landed a right hand. Kunitskaya got the takedown and tried to take the back. Cyborg stood up and tied up her opponent. They traded knees to the body with Kunitskaya in the dominant position.

Cyborg landed a knee to the body and powered her way out. A left hand dropped Kunitskaya. Cyborg grabbed a leg and knocked her opponent down again with a right hand. Some ground-and-pound and the fight was over.

Final Result: Cris Cyborg def. Yana Kunitskaya via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:25