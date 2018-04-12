Cris Cyborg Blasts Holly Holm Following Recent Fight Announcement

Earlier today (April 12, 2018), it was announced that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm would next be taking on Megan Anderson in a bout that will be contested at 145 pounds at UFC 225, which is set for June 9, 2018 from Chicago.

It’s a bit surprising to see the UFC book Anderson, who will be making her UFC debut against Holm, in a non-title fight given that she was scheduled to challenge for the title this past July, but was then forced to withdraw from the fight due to personal reasons.

145-pound titleholder Cris Cyborg is in need of an opponent and Anderson would appear to make sense, but Cyborg said that she’s ‘not surprised’ by the booking, taking a shot at Holm in the process:

“I’m not surprised,” Cyborg told FanSided on Thursday. “I said this was going to happen months ago. It’s how the UFC works, no. 1 contender is going to fight someone I already beat. “The UFC knows Holly needs a couple wins so we can rematch,” Cyborg said. “Right now her record is terrible. She’s in the negative.”

Holm has indeed hit a rough patch, as she’s gone just 1-4 in her last five bouts, most recently suffering a decision defeat to Cyborg at UFC 219 this past December.

Regardless, the Brazilian champion is ‘excited’ to see fights being made in her division:

“The fight with Megan will be great,” Cyborg said. “Megan’s a big girl and she will do her best in her first UFC fight. I’m excited it will be the first 145-pound fight without a belt.”

As far as what’s next for Cyborg, a potential super fight with bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes could still be on the table. UFC President Dana White expressed interest in the bout, but Nunes was then booked to defend her 135-pound title against Raquel Pennington next month at UFC 224 in Brazil.

If she comes out on top, the stars could align for a bout between her and Cyborg.