Conor McGregor Out On Bail, Next Court Hearing Set

Conor McGregor is in court Friday making his first appearance in front of a judge following his bus attack on Thursday, and apparently, his pal Dillon Danis bailed him out.

MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reports that Danis ponied up the $50,000 dollars necessary to get McGregor out of police custody:

Dillon Danis paid for McGregor’s 50k bail, I’m told. So, McGregor should be able to leave right away. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

McGregor was charged with one felony count of criminal mischief and three misdemeanor counts of assault. Danis, a Bellator fighter who is preparing to make his promotional debut, has been a friend and training partner of McGregor’s for quite some time now, which explains his paying McGregor’s bail during Friday’s arraignment.

Helwani reports that UFC President Dana White is in attendance at the Brooklyn courthouse, but isn’t allowed to speak to anyone at the moment.

Bail was then officially set at $50k For McGregor:

50k bail for McGregor announced.

25k bail for Cowley announced. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

McGregor will have to return to Brooklyn on June 14th for his next court date.