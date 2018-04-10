Colby Covington Is Now Calling Out Female UFC Fighters

Controversial UFC welterweight Colby Covington has trash talked his way into an interim title shot against Rafael Dos Anjos at June 9’s UFC 225 from Chicago, Illinois, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing his verbal assaults.

Now, Covington is targeting Raquel Pennington, who told the press she wasn’t a fan of his brand of trash talk after sitting nearby him at last week’s UFC 25th-Anniversary press conference.

Pennington said she wanted to ‘slap Covington in the back of the head’ after listening to his over-the-top smack talk, but ‘Chaos’ recently revealed he isn’t buying it.

Covington says she’s mad at him for a much different reason, however ( via Flo Combat):

“Who is Raquel Pennington? What is she, 9-5 in the weakest division in the UFC? Let me tell you the real reason Raquel Pennington is mad at me. She’s mad at me ‘cause her wife, when she was at American Top Team, Tecia Torres, was always googly-eyed over me, staring at me across the mats. She must have walked in on her wife one day looking at my Instagram ‘cause I’m so sexy, American raw steel and sex appeal. There’s the real reason. She’s not mad at what I said at the press conference. She’s just mad that her wife has googly eyes for me.”

Covington is referring to Pennington’s significant other Tecia “Tiny Tornado” Torres, who according to Covington, made “googly eyes” towards him when the two trained together at American Top Team. Pennington and Torres two wed back in 2016.

Is this just another case of Covington’s trash talk or is he actually telling the truth about why Pennington doesn’t like him?