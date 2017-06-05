Chuck Liddell Reacts To Tito Ortiz’s ‘Money’ Comments

Although it certainly doesn’t sound like the best idea for the two retired MMA legends, talk of a third fight between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz has recently swirled among MMA headlines in no small amount.

“The Iceman” teased the fight on his Instagram account this past weekend by asking “Why not?”, and the recently retired Ortiz quickly responded that it wouldn’t happen because he didn’t need the money. He then continued to smack talk Liddell, whom he lost to twice by knockout during their respective primes as two of the greatest light heavyweight champions to ever fight in the UFC, by saying he would “loan him some cash.”

Liddell wasn’t having any of it, however, clarifying on Twitter that the photo he posted was a media request that Ortiz knew would be posted online like Liddell did and agreed to pose for:

“We took the pic as requested by the media. You knew I was going to post it, u posed for it. I heard you changed for the better but with your lack of class and character i knew it was impossible. Some encouraged me to give you a shot saying Amber changed u. Judging from your tweet you’re still the same piece of shit I’ve punked on numerous occasions. Now we know who the real trash was, you can’t blame @jennacantlose any more. Man up! Now let me borrow some money bitch ???? where should we meet up I need it soon!”

The war of words rages on between these two UFC pioneers, and it’s certainly a fight that the nostalgia-focused Bellator wouldn’t mind booking for a headliner. Ortiz recently submitted fellow UFC castoff Chael Sonnen in his final fight, and he doesn’t appear to want to face the once-feared Liddell for a third time.

Will Scott Coker be able to talk him into it, or should “The Iceman” just leave their rivalry at 2-0?