Donald Trump Calls Out Bo Nickal as UFC’s Next Star on Joe Rogan’s Podcast; Fighter Responds on Instagram

Rising UFC star Bo Nickal has responded to Donald Trump’s praise for him during a recent podcast with Joe Rogan.

In the last few years, few fighters have made as big of a splash as Bo Nickal. He’s easily one of the most intriguing new faces to enter the promotion in recent times, and the expectation is that he’s going to go far in the UFC.

At Madison Square Garden next month, he’ll have a chance to really put his name on the map in a big way. He is set to compete at UFC 309, with his opponent being the submission specialist Paul Craig.

A lot of fans are excited to see that go down and, as it turns out, Donald Trump is also a big supporter of Bo Nickal’s.

In a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, he had the following to say about him.

Bo Nickal responds to Donald Trump praise

“Bo Nickal, he’s a great fighter. How’s he gonna do? I think he’s terrific. He’s almost like, undefeated in college.”

“When is he fighting again? Oh, that’s gonna be interesting, after the election [UFC 309]? So, I’ll either go as president, or I’ll be depressed and I won’t bother going. Yeah, I think they’re having a fight right after.”

In his Instagram response, Bo Nickal sent a short and sweet message to #45.

“Thank you Mr. President.”

There’s still a long way to go before Bo Nickal can be declared a real contender at middleweight. With that being said, the 28-year-old has a great pedigree behind him, and it seems as if he’s developing at a pretty rapid rate.

Regardless of whether or not Donald Trump is in attendance to watch, you can bet he’ll be aiming to make a real statement when he stands across the cage from Paul Craig in New York City.