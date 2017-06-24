It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, June 24th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator NYC. Headlining the card are Chael Sonnen and WIt’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, June 24th, 2017) will come in the form of Bellator NYC.anderlei Silva, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva meet in a light heavyweight bout in the main event.

Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione meet in a heavyweight bout in the co-main event.

Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus is next in a lightweight championship bout.

Aaron Pico vs. Zach Freeman is next in a lightweight bout. Pico eats a knee to start his MMA career and gets dropped hard with a hook. Freeman locked in the guillotine choke for the win.

Opening the main card on PPV is Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin in a welterweight championship bout. In round 1, they had a feeling out process while throwing some leg kicks to start this one off. Larkin fires off a left-right to the head, but they graze Lima. Larkin getting a lot more chances to pressure, but neither guy landing much clean. Lima with an uppercut as Larkin backed into the cage and they end the round in the clinch. In round 2, Larkin started to let his hands to and mixed up his strikes. Lima was getting very close to landing some of his bombs. He was inches away every time. He was bleeding from his nose though. Larkin clubs Lima with a right hand in an exchange but Lima backs off and fires backs with a left hook that floors Larkin. Lima got full guard and landed some strikes before Larkin got back to his feet. In round 3, both guys calmed down and caught their breath. Not a ton of action as the fans started to become restless. Larkin was moving well, but he’s not letting his hands go at all. Lima was pressing forward but can’t get close to land anything. In round 4, Larkin turned up the pressure and found better angles to attack from. Lima missed a leg kick and Larkin made him pay by landing some good shots. Lima continued to struggle with his range and Larkin is just counter striking him out of the cage. Lima tripped him and got guard. Lima got half guard but Larkin was able to get back to his feet to end the round. In round 5, Larkin with a nice body uppercut as Lima backed himself against the cage. Lima with a straight right to the body. Larkin with a jump spinning back kick to the midsection. Lima lands a sharp left hook, which leads to a brief exchange. They had a wild exchange to end the round. In the end, the judges gave the win to Lima by decision. Lima is still the Bellator welterweight champion.

Here are the results for this event:

Bellator NYC MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva

Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione

Bellator Lightweight Championship: Michael Chandler (c) vs. Brent Primus

Lightweight: Zach Freeman def. Aaron Pico via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 0:24

Bellator Welterweight Championship: Douglas Lima def. Lorenz Larkin via unanimous decision (50-45, 48-47, 48-47)