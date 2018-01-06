Amanda Nunes Explains Why She Needs To Fight Cris Cyborg

Despite the best attempts by UFC President Dana White and other UFC officials, current women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg doesn’t want to fight women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Just a few hours after White went on record stating that he would make the fight happen, Cyborg shot down the idea of a fight with Nunes right away.

In the past, Cyborg has explained her position on the possible fight with Nunes. As for the main reason, it’s due to her not wanting to fight a fellow Brazilian.

Cyborg has stated in the public that she is willing to fight Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion Megan Anderson and even threw out a possible date for the fight, which would’ve been UFC 221.

Nunes took to Twitter to push for a fight against Cyborg by writing the following:

“First of all, I have nothing personal against @criscyborg I do believe it is the fight that everyone wants to see and a fight where we can both leave our marks on this sport.”

It should be noted that this wouldn’t mark the first time in her pro-MMA career that she has fought a featherweight. Just four months after picking up a decision over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 215, she has talked about a potential fight with Cyborg.

If Cyborg can’t get a fight against Anderson, she has another fighter in mind.