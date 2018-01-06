Amanda Nunes Explains Why She Needs To Fight Cris Cyborg

Despite the best attempts by UFC President Dana White and other UFC officials, current women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg doesn’t want to fight women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
Just a few hours after White went on record stating that he would make the fight happen, Cyborg shot down the idea of a fight with Nunes right away.
In the past, Cyborg has explained her position on the possible fight with Nunes. As for the main reason, it’s due to her not wanting to fight a fellow Brazilian.
Cyborg has stated in the public that she is willing to fight Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion Megan Anderson and even threw out a possible date for the fight, which would’ve been UFC 221.
Nunes took to Twitter to push for a fight against Cyborg by writing the following:
“First of all, I have nothing personal against @criscyborg I do believe it is the fight that everyone wants to see and a fight where we can both leave our marks on this sport.”
— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 6, 2018
It should be noted that this wouldn’t mark the first time in her pro-MMA career that she has fought a featherweight. Just four months after picking up a decision over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 215, she has talked about a potential fight with Cyborg.
If Cyborg can’t get a fight against Anderson, she has another fighter in mind.
“If Megan Anderson is not ready to fight, then the next available contender Pam Sorenson deserves the opportunity. I can continue giving fans superfights,” Cyborg wrote on her official website. “However, in order for this division to grow, it is my responsibility to respect the work of all the women fighting at (145 pounds) and give the top girls a chance at the title once they have earned it.
“If Amanda Nunes truly wants an opportunity at the (145-pound) belt, a win against any ranked contender in that division would help establish her back in a weight class she left before fighting me.”