Alexander Gustafsson Criticizes Daniel Cormier For Moving To Heavyweight

The war of words between top contender Alexander Gustafsson and UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier continues on.

The UFC light heavyweight champion will fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226. They will also coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

Although DC wanted this bout, there were many fans who were also arguing that number one-ranked light heavyweight contender Gustafsson is the more deserving challenger.

If you recall, the two fighters already faced each other at UFC 192 in 2015, where Cormier won via split decision.

Gustafsson has won back-to-back fights since losing a close split decision to Cormier at UFC 192. In those fights, he scored a unanimous decision victory over Jan Blachowicz and knocking out Glover Teixeira.

Thus, these wins made some fight fans believe he should be next in line.

Gustafsson admitted Monday on The MMA Hour to being “shocked” by how this whole situation has played out thus far.