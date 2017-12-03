Tyron Woodley Discusses Why Nate Diaz Didn’t Want To Fight Him

For a while there, talks of a Tyron Woodley vs Nate Diaz Fight were as commonplace as the idea of the matchup picked up steam.

Diaz may not have necessarily earned a shot at Woodley’s welterweight belt, but the numbers don’t lie: Nate sells well in big fights. He did so twice against Conor McGregor, and since then has been considered a headlining act, making massive monetary demands for his next fight.

Woodley attempted to sign on for a big title bout versus the younger Diaz at December 30’s UFC 219, but when that didn’t materialize because ‘Diaz didn’t want to fight him,’ he was set to go under the knife and get shoulder surgery he’s required since his win over Demian Maia at July’s UFC 214.

‘The Chosen One’ has since reconsidered that, but even if he did not, he thinks Diaz made monetary demands he knew the UFC would never consider to avoid facing him:

“I was trying to get in the cage by December 30th, and that didn’t pan out dld me. So I’m considering getting the surgery and I was going to make an appointment (for the surgery), and I decided against it. I think the game needs me right now; I’m highly considering going a different route.” “I was offered the fight against Nate (Diaz), Nate was offered a fight against me. He asked for more money, (but) I think Nate didn’t really want the fight. He threw out some ridiculous number (amount of money to fight), a number he knew he wasn’t gonna be compensated for.”

Diaz appears to be holding out for a trilogy match with Conor McGregor, whom he submitted at UFC 196 before losing a decision in the rematch at UFC 202.

Woodley says Diaz was offered the fight with him instead, and when the Stockton native asked for an exorbitant amount of money, in a way he turned down the fight. Woodley didn’t blame Diaz for asking for more money, yet he still thinks Diaz wasn’t living up to his hardcore, Stockton life reputation:

“Do I blame him for asking for more money? No,” Woodley said. “You can’t go from fighting Conor McGregor twice to fighting other tough welterweights and making a fraction (of the money). “But don’t be the fighter behind “Don’t be scared, homie” and then end up being scared, homie.”

What are your thoughts on Diaz’s turning down the Woodley fight? Do you think he genuinely demands tens of millions of dollars for a fight or is he possibly trying to avoid a fight with Woodley?