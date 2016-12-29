White: ‘I Don’t Know’ If Rousey Will Continue If She Loses Again

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey hasn’t competed since surrendering her title in brutal fashion to Holly Holm at Nov. 2015’s UFC 193, but she will finally return to action in the main event of tomorrow night’s (Dec. 30, 2016) UFC 207 as she takes on reigning champion Amanda Nunes.

While all of the attention has been placed on her return, many have also speculated on the future of the “Rowdy” one, as she has said that she likely won’t fight too many more times. In fact, UFC President Dana White doesn’t know if the ex-champion will fight again after UFC 207 if things don’t go her way:

“I think if Ronda wins, we will see her again,” White said on ESPN earlier today. “If she loses, I don’t know.”

White also touched on Rousey’s legacy, saying that her past accomplishments speak for themselves, although he did admit that she has a massive opportunity waiting in front of her:

“She’s very competitive, so if she loses I’ll have to see how this thing plays out, but her legacy?” White said. “I mean, she held the title, she was the most dominant female ever. And if you look at since she lost, every time there’s been a fight the belt has been handed over. So, on Friday night she has the opportunity to come back, get her belt back and cement her legacy.”

Do you expect Rousey to get by Nunes? And if not, do you expect to ever see her in the Octagon again?