Watch: Oluwale Bamgbose & Paulo Borrachinha Scuffle During UFC 212 Weigh-Ins

The UFC held its weigh-ins for UFC 212 earlier today (Fri. June 2, 2017) and things got very interesting between middleweights Oluwale Bamgbose and Paulo Borrachinha.

Both men squared off in the traditional face-to-face stare downs, and things got real heated between the two, who began exchanging words before a shoving match ensued. Both men needed to be separated before things escalated any further. You can check that out here:

Bamgbose has won two of his last four Octagon appearances, with his most recent bout seeing him lose a unanimous decision to Cezar Ferreira at UFC on FOX 19 in April of last year. After a string of incident keeping him out of the Octagon, including an injury and the tragic death of his scheduled opponent at UFC Fight Night 102 Josh Samman, Babgbose will be making his first Octagon appearance in over a year.

Borrachinha is quite the impressive prospect who is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career and has finished each of his opponents in the first round. His last fight saw him make his UFC debut against Garreth McLellan at UFC Fight Night 106 where he won via first round TKO.

Given the added animosity on top of these two fighters’ finishing ability, this should be a middleweight match-up fight fans don’t want to miss out on.