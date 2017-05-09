Uriah Hall Calls Out Anderson Silva On Twitter

Anderson Silva’s fighting future is currently quite unclear.

The 41-year-old former longtime middleweight kingpin, who’s coming off of a decision victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 this past February in Brooklyn, was scheduled to take on rising contender Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 212 on June 3, 2017 in Brazil, but Gastelum was forced to withdraw from the bout after being flagged by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for an anti-doping violation.

Silva recently announced that he had ended his training camp and that he would not fighting at UFC 212, while hinting at a possible retirement in the process.

Today (May 9, 2017), however, Silva was called out by No. 12-ranked Uriah Hall on Twitter:

@SpiderAnderson let’s make a fight happen for the fans. we have unfinished business…. — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) May 9, 2017

Silva and Hall were scheduled to do battle at UFC 198 in Brazil last year, but “The Spider” was forced out of the bout after suffering a gall bladder injury.

Hall has hit some rough times as of late, losing three straight bouts to the likes of Robert Whittaker, Brunson and Gegard Mousasi, but he remains an exciting fighter and a known name. He may represent the perfect challenge for Silva at this stage of the Brazilian’s career.

Is this a fight you’d like to see?