UFC Shanghai Reebok Fighter Payouts: Michael Bisping Leads Pack

UFC Shanghai is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Shanghai (Fight Night 122) took place on Saturday, November 25, 2017, at Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. The main card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 a.m. ET while the preliminary card also aired on Fight Pass at 3:45 a.m. ET.

Michael Bisping vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout headlined the event while Li Jingliang vs. Zak Ottow in a welterweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card was Alex Caceres vs. Wang Guan in a featherweight bout and Muslim Salikhov vs. Alex Garcia in a welterweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Kelvin Gastelum: $10,000 def. Michael Bisping: $20,000



Li Jingliang: $5,000 def. Zak Ottow: $2,500



Wang Guan: $2,500 def. Alex Caceres: $15,000



Alex Garcia: $5,000 def. Muslim Salikhov: $2,500



Zabit Magomedsharipov: $2,500 def. Sheymon Moraes: $2,500



Kenan Song: $2,500 def. Bobby Nash: $2,500



Yan Xiaonan: $2,500 def. Kailin Curran: $5,000



Song Yadong: $2,500 def. Bharat Kandare: $2,500



Shamil Abdurakhimov: $2,500 def. Chase Sherman: $2,500



Gina Mazany: $2,500 def. Yanan Wu: $2,500



Rolando Dy: $2,500 def. Wuliji Buren: $2,500



Cyril Asker: $2,500 def. Hu Yaozong: $2,500