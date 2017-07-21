UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-In Results

UFC on FOX 25 takes place on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.This marks the first event that the UFC has hosted on Long Island. Five bouts will air on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card at 4 p.m. ET while four bouts will air on the FOX preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET. The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will be headlined by a middleweight bout between former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum. Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Patrick Cummins vs. Gian Villante in a light heavyweight bout and Thomas Almeida vs. Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC on FOX 25 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185.6)

Dennis Bermudez (145.4) vs. Darren Elkins (145.6)

Patrick Cummins (205.4) vs. Gian Villante (205.8)

Thomas Almeida (135.2) vs. Jimmie Rivera ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Lyman Good (170.4) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.4)

Eryk Anders (185.4) vs. Rafael Natal (185.2)

Ryan LaFlare () vs. Alex Oliveira (170.6)

Damian Grabowski (261.4) vs. Chase Sherman ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)