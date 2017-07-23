UFC on FOX 25 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Darren Elkins Tops Everyone

UFC on FOX 25 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on FOX 25 took place on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.Five bouts aired on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card at 4 p.m. ET while four bouts aired on the FOX preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET. The main card aired on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

The event was headlined by a middleweight bout between former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum. Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card was Patrick Cummins vs. Gian Villante in a light heavyweight bout and Thomas Almeida vs. Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Chris Weidman: $10,000 def. Kelvin Gastelum: $10,000

Darren Elkins: $15,000 def. Dennis Bermudez: $10,000

Patrick Cummins: $5,000 def. Gian Villante: $10,000

Jimmie Rivera: $2,500 def. Thomas Almeida: $5,000

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $2,500 def. Lyman Good: $2,500

Eryk Anders: $2,500 def. Rafael Natal: $15,000

Alex Oliveira: $5,000 def. Ryan LaFlare: $5,000

Damian Grabowski: $2,500 def. Chase Sherman: $2,500

Jeremy Kennedy: $2,500 def. Kyle Bochniak: $2,500

Marlon Vera: $5,000 def. Brian Kelleher: $2,500

Junior Albini: $2,500 def. Timothy Johnson: $5,000

Shane Burgos: $2,500 def. Godofredo Pepey: $5,000

Chris Wade: $5,000 def. Frankie Perez: $2,500