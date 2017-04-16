UFC On FOX 24 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Demetrious Johnson Tops Everyone

UFC On FOX 24 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on FOX 24 took place on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The UFC Fight Pass prelims started at 4:30 p.m. ET with five bouts then continued on FOX at 6 p.m. ET with four bouts. The main card aired at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts.

A UFC Flyweight Championship match between current champion Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis headlined this event. Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout co-headlined this event. Rounding out the main card was Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Robert Whittaker in a middleweight bout and Jeremy Stephens vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Demetrious Johnson: $40,000

def. Wilson Reis: $30,000

Rose Namajunas: $5,000

def. Michelle Waterson: $2,500

Robert Whittaker: $10,000

def. Ronaldo Souza: $10,000

Renato Carneiro: $2,500

def. Jeremy Stephens: $20,000

Alexander Volkov: $2,500

def. Roy Nelson: $15,000

Tom Duquesnoy: $2,500

def. Patrick Williams: $2,500

Rashid Magomedov: $5,000

def. Bobby Green: $10,000

Tim Elliott: $5,000

def. Louis Smolka: $5,000

Aljamain Sterling: $5,000

def. Augusto Mendes: $2,500

Devin Clark: $2,500

def. Jake Collier: $2,500

Anthony Smith: $5,000

def. Andrew Sanchez: $2,500

Zak Cummins: $5,000

def. Nathan Coy: $2,500

Ketlen Vieira: $2,500

def. Ashlee Evans-Smith: $2,500