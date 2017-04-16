UFC On FOX 24 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Demetrious Johnson Tops Everyone

UFC On FOX 24 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC on FOX 24 took place on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The UFC Fight Pass prelims started at 4:30 p.m. ET with five bouts then continued on FOX at 6 p.m. ET with four bouts. The main card aired at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts.
A UFC Flyweight Championship match between current champion Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis headlined this event. Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout co-headlined this event. Rounding out the main card was Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Robert Whittaker in a middleweight bout and Jeremy Stephens vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout.
The full payouts include:
Demetrious Johnson: $40,000
def. Wilson Reis: $30,000
Rose Namajunas: $5,000
def. Michelle Waterson: $2,500
Robert Whittaker: $10,000
def. Ronaldo Souza: $10,000
Renato Carneiro: $2,500
def. Jeremy Stephens: $20,000
Alexander Volkov: $2,500
def. Roy Nelson: $15,000
Tom Duquesnoy: $2,500
def. Patrick Williams: $2,500
Rashid Magomedov: $5,000
def. Bobby Green: $10,000
Tim Elliott: $5,000
def. Louis Smolka: $5,000
Aljamain Sterling: $5,000
def. Augusto Mendes: $2,500
Devin Clark: $2,500
def. Jake Collier: $2,500
Anthony Smith: $5,000
def. Andrew Sanchez: $2,500
Zak Cummins: $5,000
def. Nathan Coy: $2,500
Ketlen Vieira: $2,500
def. Ashlee Evans-Smith: $2,500