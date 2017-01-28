UFC on FOX 23 Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC on FOX 23 will go down live from Denver, Colorado tonight (Sat. January 28, 2017), and what a card the UFC has in store for us today.

In our main event of the evening the top contenders in the women’s bantamweight division will do battle, as No. 1-ranked Valentina Shevchenko takes on No. 2-ranked Julianna Pena. Our co-main event will see hometown hero Donald Cerrone take on Jorge Masvidal in a pivotal welterweight contest.

Also on the main card is a fight between former heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski and surging prospect Francis Ngannou, and a featherweight scrap featuring Alex Caceres and Jason Knight.

It should be a fun night of fights inside the Octagon from Denver’s Pepsi Center, and you can check out the full fight card for the event here:

Main Card (FOX, 8 PM ET)

Women’s Bantamweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

Preliminary Card (FS1, 5PM ET)

Middleweight: Sam Alvey vs. Nate Marquardt

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Aljamain Sterling

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Bobby Nash

Light Heavyweight: Luis Henrique da Silva vs. Jordan Johnson

Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Eric Spicely

Catchweight (209.5): Jeremy Kimball vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima **De Lima missed weight**

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 4PM ET)

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Eric Shelton

Lightweight: J.C. Cottrell vs. Jason Gonzalez

