UFC Fight Night Glasgow Preliminary Results: Danny Roberts KO’s Bobby Nash

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display today (Sunday, July 16th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC Fight Night Glasgow. Headlining the card are Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Bobby Nash vs. Danny Roberts in a welterweight closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1. In round 1, Nash and Robert exchanging moments of pressure, neither guy finding much range yet. Nash ducks under a Roberts punch and secures the takedown.In round 2, Nash shoots for a double, but Roberts stuffs it. Nash presses him to the cage. Roberts escapes. Nash throwing a lot of rangy kicks. At a hard body kick from Roberts, wasn’t braced for it at all. After a groin shot, the action starts back up. Roberts hasn’t been able to land much of anything clean thus far. Nash off the back body lock, goes for his own single leg and can’t get it. Roberts was landing hard knees inside for Nash’s trouble. Roberts detonated a hand grenade left hook right on Nash’s chin to win the fight.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Neil Seery is next in a flyweight bout. In round 1, he knocked Seery down with an off balancing punch. Nice combo from Seery. He’s landing when he throws. Pantoja rushes in and finds Seery’s chin, knocking him to the canvas. Seery landing but getting hit too much flush on the chin. It feels like a matter of time before he gets hurt bad. In round 2, both guys landing well with a high pace, but Pantoja got the better of that round. Pantoja has Seery in a Thai clinch and ramming knees into his ribs. rushing knees to the body from Pantoja. Seery can’t break Pantoja’s plum. Seery throwing right off the fence. He’s staying in there come what may. Seery doing well to land, but Pantoja walking him down and has him back in the clinch. In round 3, Pantoja and Seery exchange and Pantoja FINALLY takes Seery down. Pantoja mounts Seery. Pantoja under the chin and locks in the rear-naked choke and there’s the tap.

Galore Bofando vs. Charlie Ward is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Bofando with a jumping spin body kick. Ward being very much a target out there. Ward finally gets a collar tie, lands a short shot, gets the fight to the clinch. Bofando throws him on his head for the KO. That was weird yet sick at the same time. Unique finish for sure.

Danny Henry vs. Daniel Teymur in a lightweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, Teymur throwing low kicks early, lands a nice overhand right. And another power right hand for Teymur and he’s got Henry hurt bad. Spinning backlist lands and was so nice that Teymur had to try it twice. Teymur with a pair of spinning back elbows, but he may be getting tired from the pace he’s been pushing. In round 2, Teymur racks up Henry with an uppercut followed by a left hand. Henry lands a hard punch and Teymur smiles. Henry lands a left hook and a right hand that wobbles Teymur. Takes him down and lands some elbows. Henry stalking now. lands a right hand and a short knee. Drops him with a punch. Henry all over him. Teymur rallies back to his feet, but he’s gassed and Henry is still pressing. Henry with full mount and just spamming the right hand into Teymur’s face. Teymur scrambles but gives up his back. The rear-naked choke sank in with seconds but somehow Teymur survived the round. In round 3, Henry is destroying Teymur with strikes then secures a takedown. Teymur is cooked. Henry is about a barrage away from a finish. About a minute left and Henry still looking for a finish. Teymur out from under him but Henry on his back again. The judges gave the win to Henry by decision.

Brett Johns vs. Albert Morales in a bantamweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Morales opening with a leg kick and Johns eats a couple shots trying to rush in on line. Johns in on the double leg and he’s got Morales down. Johns landing some great shots from guard. Dude is great at producing controlled offense on the ground. In round 2, Johns landing well at range though. And his in deeper on his second shot attempt this round. Morales isn’t so much not trying to get up, as he is not trying technically against a smothering top game. Johns dominating this fight on the ground. Morales needed to keep it standing and find a way to finish. In round 3, Johns gets the takedown and the should be the end of this fight. Johns on Morales’ back now. Johns locking in the arm triangle. It is deep but he doesn’t have space to really crank in to it. Johns blasted him with strikes from top position. The judges gave the win to Johns.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Amanda Lemos vs. Leslie Smith in a female bantamweight bout. In round 1, Lemos starting with hard leg kicks and some power over hands. Smith stalking forward. Smith brawling her way into the pocket, Lemos slips on a wheel kick and Smith is on her. Lemos slips from a kick and is down but gets back to her feet. Smith presses Lemos on the cage and lands some knees but Lemos fires and lands a combination that backs Smith off. In round 2, Smith flurries into the pocket and lands 4-5 slapping punches to the face that stunned Lemos. Smith blitzed her with strikes up against the fence. Lemos showed heart and just took the shots. Smith was bleeding from her right temple. Smith landed a series of elbows to Lemos, who was exhausted, to pick up the TKO win.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Danny Roberts def. Bobby Nash by knockout (punch) at 3:59 of Round 2

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja def. Neil Seery via Submission (Rear-naked choke), Round 3 – 2:31

Welterweight: Galore Bofando def. Charlie Ward via KO (throw) at 2:10 of Round 1

Lightweight: Danny Henry def. Daniel Teymur via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-26)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, noon ET)

Bantamweight: Brett Johns def. Albert Morales via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Female Bantamweight: Leslie Smith def. Amanda Lemos via TKO (Punches), Round 2 – 2:53