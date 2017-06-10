UFC Fight Night 110 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, June 10th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC Fight Night 110. Headlining the card are Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

JJ Aldrich vs. Chan-Mi Jeon in a strawweight bout is the only the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Jeon opens with kicks to the legs and body, answered by southpaw right hooks from Aldrich. Chan-Mi dumps Aldrich off a caught kick, but doesn’t follow up and lets her up. The Korean lands hard right, Aldrich left hook. They exchanged to end the round. Jeon is feinting a front kick to keep Aldrich at bay, but she gets tagged by a jab then a hard cross. In round 2, they trade leg kicks and right hooks, Aldrich continuing to move forward. Both women are landing but Aldrich a little more. Jeon lands a hard 1-2 and tries some standing elbows that miss right at the end of the round. In round 3, there was higher pace. Aldrich still getting the slight advantage in the exchanges. Jeon’s nose bloody. Jeon catches a stiff body kick but fails to take Aldrich down. Aldrich is very loose now, mixing in jumping attacks. They have a wild exchange to end the round. Aldrich picked up the decision win.

Here are the results:

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1/8PM EST)

Lightweight: Damien Brown vs. Vinc Pichel

Welterweight: Dominique Steele vs. Luke Jumeau

Flyweight: John Moraga vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian

Welterweight: Kiichi Kunimoto vs. Zak Ottow

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/7:30PM EST)

Strawweight: J.J. Aldrich def. Chanmi Jeon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)